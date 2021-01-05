Alex Robertson knew he would be battling wildfires this year — that’s his job. He just could never have predicted the scale of it all. Throw in a pandemic and 2020 was uniquely challenging for Robertson and his crew.
As fire and aviation staff officer for Central Oregon Fire Management Service, Robertson plays a lead role in combating wildfires, deploying people and equipment to fight fires wherever they occur. This year they occurred not just at home but halfway around the world.
Robertson started the year in Australia, helping to coordinate efforts in January and February to contain the devastating bushfires consuming that country.
“That was the start of the train wreck of 2020,” said Robertson. “They had a tremendously bad fire year, there was a lot of devastation.”
All that “feels like 10 years ago,” he said.
What happened since his return from Down Under was the arrival of COVID-19, followed by one of the most destructive wildfire seasons in our nation’s history, including massively destructive wildfires that burned more than 1 million acres in Oregon.
In September, during the worst of the fires, Robertson was managing firefighting activities at the August Complex fire southwest of Red Bluff in Northern California.
“This year was unprecedented, but it’s been building for years,” said Robertson. “Hotter nights are adding to the complexity and growth of fires, and this year COVID made it extremely challenging for us as our system is based on putting a whole lot of people together to solve a problem.”
In a typical year, Robertson and other fire officials could put up to 1,000 people in a fire camp. Plans changed with COVID rules on social distancing, and Mike Shaw, Central Oregon District forester for the Oregon Department of Forestry, praised Robertson for expertly handling the new regulations.
“There is no playbook for a global pandemic,” said Shaw. “But his preparation planning, and openness were what allowed our efforts to be successful.”
Robertson faced down the challenges through his years of experience at the command level, combined with earlier work on Hotshot crews. Having spent a number of years in the trenches, he now gains motivation by helping those now on the ground.
“My experience of being on fatality fires has given me a level of respect for fires and the work we do,” said Robertson. “My role is to do what I can to provide for the safety and health of our firefighters. Every time we make a good decision that’s an injury or fatality that may not happen.”
For Robertson, this year offered another level of experience, one that proved you can never be too prepared. How to quarantine, how to test and how to work with county health authorities were some of the major lessons of 2020.
But most of all, this year proved once again that the climate is changing, that fires are burning across more acres and threatening more people than ever before. The fire season starts earlier and lasts longer than it did 20 years ago.
“We used to talk about a fire season; now it’s a fire year,” said Robertson. “The model we used to use to solve problems may need updating. That’s a capital sea change.”
