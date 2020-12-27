On March 11, just a couple of days before everything would change, Rebecca Mehra was walking into the Safeway on Century Drive in Bend when she heard voices call out to her.
They came from an elderly couple, too afraid to enter the store due to the coronavirus. The couple asked Mehra if she could buy their groceries.
“People were scared,” recalled Mehra, a 26-year-old Bend resident. “No one knew what this virus was, how deadly it was, how it affected folks. We knew it affected elderly people a whole lot more. During that moment, I knew I had to help these people.”
Mehra took their money and their list of basic necessities and went shopping. Then she helped them load the groceries when she was done.
Later, her boyfriend told her she should tweet about the good deed. The tweet went viral, and Mehra eventually made national news, including being interviewed by CNN.
“I didn’t expect that response,” Mehra said. “So much was happening and people were so on edge. We had just had the first case in Deschutes County. It was a day or two before all the shutdowns.”
Mehra said she wishes she had given the elderly couple her contact information, as she has not talked to them since that day and does not know their names.
But Mehra — a professional runner hoping to compete in the 800 and 1,500 meters at the U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials in June in Eugene — is glad her deed inspired others to help during the ongoing pandemic.
“Those first couple weeks, we all thought we just have to hunker down, be smart, help each other get through this, it’ll be a few weeks and then by May everything will be normal,” Mehra said. “Now we’ve been hunkering down for nine months. But I’ve seen communities all over the world doing that over the last nine months for their friends, family and neighbors. So that’s been wonderful to see.”
An All-American runner at Stanford, Mehra moved to Bend in 2018 shortly after graduating to run and train with the Littlewing Athletics team.
She also works part time for Bend Mayor Sally Russell, and worked as a campaign manager for Anthony Broadman, who won a Bend City Council position in November.
Mehra has continued training and even competed in a few cross-country races during the fall. She is hoping the Olympic Trials, originally scheduled for June 2020, are not postponed yet again.
“Even though things aren’t looking great right now,” she said, “I do have a lot of hope that spring and summer will look different.”
