As area residents watched from their homes, construction crews on Thursday lowered a 71,000-pound pedestrian bridge at Alpenglow Community Park, a major milestone toward the completion of the $9.52 million community park in southeast Bend.
The bridge, spans the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway tracks by Alpenglow and connects it to the Hidden Hills neighborhood on the west side of the tracks and south of Murphy Road. The bridge will allow for easy pedestrian access from the park to nearly 600 households.
“This is a major milestone in construction,” said Brian Hudspeth, development manager for the Bend Park & Recreation District. “It included months of planning and coordination with BNSF railroad to culminate in the bridge placement.”
Additional work is needed before the bridge can be used. Next up is the pouring of concrete on the bridge deck, followed by the construction of a ramp to connect the bridge to the park’s pathway. The work is expected to take about one month.
“We have planned this pedestrian connection from the start of the project, knowing that we wanted to make a safe crossing to the park over the railroad,” said Hudspeth.
The 37-acre Alpenglow Park on 15th Street is expected to be finished by mid-June, said Hudspeth. The park, located just north of the new Caldera High School, features semi-arid high desert vegetation with mature stands of ponderosa pine, junipers, and a basalt ridge designated as an area of special interest by the city of Bend.
Park amenities will include a splash pad, dog park with agility course, multiple climbing structures, open lawn space, an event space and demonstration garden.
