Madras city officials are developing a plan to build a homeless services center that would provide a permanent, year-round location for those in need across the region.
The center would be a first for the city. The only option for homeless people in Madras is a temporary warming shelter that closed last month and is on land that was sold and will be redeveloped into a Starbucks coffee shop.
Rather than keep looking for temporary options, the city is working with the Jefferson County Faith Based Network to create the permanent shelter.
City and county officials will meet Wednesday to discuss applying for a Community Development Block Grant that could award up to $1.5 million for a homeless services center in Madras. A location has not been identified for the center, but it will be in Madras and open to people across Jefferson County and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, according to the city.
Once the center opens, it would be operated by the Faith Based Network, a group of church and city leaders that has overseen the winter warming shelters for the past four years.
City Councilor Royce Embanks said the number of homeless people in the region may not be as high as in larger areas but that homelessness is still a chronic issue that includes people who are living in theirs car or on someone’s couch. Those in unstable housing situations could benefit from a services center that would refer them to organizations that can help, Embanks said.
“The city has always looked for a way to help the homeless and in light of COVID-19, it’s even a greater need,” Embanks said. “We need to have some sort of facility that operates year-round so we can meet the needs.”
Embanks is encouraged by the partnership the city has created with the Faith Based Network to find a lasting solution for the local homeless people.
“We have always tried to get funding for homeless shelters and to support the homeless shelters that are here,” Embanks said. “The Faith Based Network has been consistent in moving forward with the city in trying to build something better so we could take care of our homeless population properly.”
Anthony Mitchell, executive director of the Faith Based Network, said the new homeless services center would act as a warming shelter in the winter so the group would no longer have to rotate the shelter among churches and vacant buildings.
But the center will likely not be open by next winter, so the network will still have to find another place.
“Right now, our focus is to do whatever we can for the grant, and then next month begin to regroup for the next season,” Mitchell said.
The current warming shelter was in a vacant building at the city’s southern gateway. The property is in the process of being sold to a developer and turned into a Starbucks.
For the past five months, the building was ideal for a shelter, Mitchell said. It housed about eight people each night and welcomed a few more for meals. It served pregnant women, people with jobs who still couldn’t find stable housing and one man who brought his basset hound.
The shelter saw slightly fewer people than expected, but that may have been because the Warm Springs Indian Reservation also opened a winter shelter for the season, Mitchell said.
Fewer guests made it easier to accommodate everyone through the COVID-19 pandemic and the shelter recorded no positive cases of the virus, Mitchell said.
The volunteer shelter staff were grateful to help those who arrived each night. The staff tried to make the shelter feel comfortable with a shared living room area and private spaces for the men, women and families.
“It really was much more of a home feel,” Mitchell said. “It was like coming home for our guests at the end of the day.”
