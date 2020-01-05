Restaurant owners in Madras are raising concerns over a proposed tax on prepared food and beverages that will go before voters on the May special election ballot.

The tax could raise about $990,000 a year to address the city’s deteriorating transportation system. Money would be collected through a 5% sales tax on food and beverages at restaurants, cafes and coffee shops in the city.

Some owners of those establishments worry the tax could decrease business.

“They want to put the burden of this tax on prepared food operations, and it’s going to have a much bigger impact than they think it will have,” said Joe Davis, owner of the Black Bear Diner in Madras. “It’s not like we can slip it under the customers’ noses.”

Paul Rodby, owner of the Madras McDonald’s, said he worries the tax could keep travelers from stopping for food in the city.

“The last thing we need to do is get the reputation that we are the only town in Central Oregon with a food tax,” Rodby said.

Rodby expects the prepared food tax to result in 4% to 5% fewer sales at his McDonald’s.

“We think there is going to be a huge impact on our customer transactions,” he said.

Rodby said he is surprised the city’s transportation advisory committee — which recommended the prepared food tax to the City Council — did not include any restaurant owners.

The transportation advisory committee included other business and city leaders. It worked for the past year to find a solution for transportation funding in the city. The committee considered a gas tax, vehicle registration fee and a general commercial sales tax before recommending the prepared food tax.

Jeff Hurd, Madras public works director, said once the transportation advisory committee identified the prepared food tax as the preferred option, it set up outreach meetings with restaurant owners to get their feedback.

Through the process, the committee found the prepared food tax would be better able to meet the city’s transportation funding needs. The $990,000 it would raise each year is nearly three times as much as a gas tax would generate. About 30% of the tax would be collected from local residents, while the rest would be collected from visitors, according to tourism and employment data.

In addition, the committee said the prepared food tax would be more sensitive to low -income residents because dining at restaurants is more of a choice than a necessity.

Rodby disagrees with the impact on low -income residents. About 40% of sales at the Madras McDonald’s are value menu items, which are meals between $1 and $3.

“Lower -income people see McDonald’s as a necessity,” he said.

Madras would join two other cities in Oregon that have a prepared food tax. Ashland created its prepared food tax in 1993, and Yachats created its tax in 2008. Both use a 5% sales tax on prepared food and beverages.

The city of Madras is using Ashland and Yachats as a guide for implementing the tax.

But Rodby said that is not a fair comparison, because Madras has a lower household income and fewer visitors.

“It’s apples to oranges,” Rodby said.

Jennifer DuPont, who owns Wild Winds Station, a bar and grill in Madras, said she feels caught in the middle of the debate over the prepared food tax.

Ultimately, it is up to the local voters to make the decision, she said.

On one hand, she sees the need to improve the roads in the city and make it more appealing for people to stop and visit. But then she doesn’t want to lose customers because of the tax.

“I wonder how much business we are going to lose,” DuPont said. “But then I don’t know how much business we are already losing because our streets aren’t being taken care of.”