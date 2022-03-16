The city of Madras received a $1.5 million grant to partially fund a new homeless shelter expected to begin operations in the fall of 2023.
The shelter will provide services to people experiencing homelessness in Jefferson County — with the exception of those residing inside the Warm Springs Indian Reservation — and will cost $2.55 million. Construction is expected to begin in January of next year.
The project will be partially funded by a Community Development Block Grant from the Oregon Business Development Department that the city applied for on behalf of the Jefferson County Faith Based Network. In addition, the city will add $300,000 from its American Rescue Plan Act funding. The remaining $750,000 is expected to come from additional rescue plan money approved by the legislature in 2021, the city said on its website.
The Faith Based Network will operate the homeless shelter as a “low barrier” facility, meaning there will be no requirements for background checks, sobriety, mandatory participation in programs or religious activity, the city said in a notice last month.
Tony Mitchell, the executive director of the Jefferson County Faith Based Network, said despite the new shelter being “low barrier” it does not necessarily mean someone who is visibly under the influence of drugs and or alcohol won’t be turned away.
“If you are obviously intoxicated, or high on a substance, you likely could be denied entry,” Mitchell said. “We are ‘low barrier’ meaning we don’t have some of the restrictions of ‘high barrier.’”
Mitchell said whether or not someone is denied entry is at the discretion of the shelter’s staff, and as long as people abide by the rules and are acting within reason, they will most likely be allowed to use the shelter. Mitchell said ultimately, nobody will be left out in the cold.
“Our mission is to get people in, not to keep them out,” Mitchell said.
The shelter project is moving forward as planned and is currently in the “schematic design phase,” Mitchell said. So far, a grant administrator and a Bend-based architecture firm have been chosen for the project.
The new shelter will allow the Jefferson County Faith Based Network to expand its repertoire of services it provides to the homeless community in the county.
While the shelter will not be a year-round shelter, it will provide a winter shelter from Nov. 15 until March 15, or whenever the weather becomes less severe moving into the spring, Mitchell said. It will also open up as a summer cooling shelter where people can get out of the heat, get something to eat and drink, have a place to charge their phones, or even watch a movie, he said.
The new shelter will also provide haircuts, showers, foot care and a year round opportunity for homeless individuals to meet with case managers who can help them improve their situation.
Mitchell said he’d estimate there are anywhere between 70 and 100 homeless individuals in Jefferson County, a number that has increased due to rising housing costs and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Madras Mayor Richard Ladeby said the town is fortunate to have a relatively small homeless community, and building the shelter to take them off the streets has been in the works for some time.
Ladeby said the severe lack of affordable housing in Madras, a problem experienced across the state and the region, is a major driving force of homelessness.
For a lot of families and individuals, it is increasingly difficult to get into stable housing, especially when many places require renters to pay two months worth of rent as well as some kind of deposit up front, Ladeby said.
“It is quite a struggle for someone who is just now getting a job or is barely making it,” Ladeby said.
Gabriel Soliz, a member of the city council, said the issue is also with housing prices in Madras, and in Central Oregon "being through the roof."
"When you look at it that way, the vast majority of people are pushed out of the housing market, so providing affordable housing would help the community in general and the homeless population," Soliz said.
One major hurdle for towns like Madras, is finding out ways to incentivize builders to come and develop affordable housing in town, Ladeby said. The Madras City Council has discussed ways to incentivize development, such as deferring or postponing building costs, giving builders and developers tax breaks, and reducing lot sizes to accommodate more smaller homes, Ladeby said.
The new shelter will add another layer of resources for the homeless community.
The location of the shelter, 61 NW Oak St., was selected because it made the most sense for the community, Ladeby said.
“I understand some people’s concerns, but they have to go somewhere,” Ladeby said. “I think we got the best scenario possible."
Ladeby said the location is a "win, win for everybody," because it is close to downtown where houseless people can access services, but at the same time it is not in somebody's backyard or next to a school.
"If nothing else, our hearts are in the right place and we care about our community members," Ladeby said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.