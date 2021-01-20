A faith-based organization in Madras recently opened a new emergency warming shelter in a vacant building at the city’s southern gateway that would have sat empty all winter.
The Jefferson County Faith Based Network had spent the past three winters inviting homeless people to find warmth in a gymnasium at First Baptist Church of Madras and a garage at the Madras Cornerstone Baptist Church.
This winter, the organization identified the unused building at 813 SW U.S. Highway 97 as a larger and more accommodating space. City and county officials plan to sell and develop the building at the “South Y” gateway later this year, but have no current use for it.
The city is leasing the building to the organization for a dollar a month through March.
Anthony Mitchell, executive director of the network, said the nearly 2,000-square-foot building is perfectly arranged to serve men, women and families while giving them enough space to feel safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is the most welcoming and comfortable environment,” Mitchell said.
The shelter’s seven-person staff worked to spruce up the building and prepare it for the first night, Jan. 9. Since then, the shelter has been open nightly, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., and has housed between 10 to 15 people.
The shelter is serving slightly fewer people compared to past years, but that is because the Warm Springs Indian Reservation opened a winter shelter this year, Mitchell said. Still, the shelter in Madras is the only option for homeless people in the city, he said.
In addition to housing, the shelter offers meals. Each person gets a dinner at night, a breakfast in the morning and a sack lunch to take when they leave.
“We want to show compassion and love and help people keep safe and warm and avoid the ill effects of dangerous winter weather here,” Mitchell said.
If a developer plans to tear down the shelter building after the property is sold, Mitchell said, he would be interested in moving the building to another location in Madras.
Mitchell said he and members of the faith-based network, a group of church and city leaders, see the building as a permanent solution to house homeless people in the winter.
“We are really looking for a more sustainable solution,” Mitchell said, “if we could come up with the right concept.”
Gus Burril, Madras city administrator, said the city is working with the faith-based network to consider options for a permanent warming shelter, including moving the current building.
“We will see what the development community wants to do with it,” Burrill said. “If we find a developer who wants to tear down that building, we would want an opportunity to work with them to relocate the building for shelter needs.”
David Notari, director of development at Shepherd’s House Ministries, a homeless shelter that oversees Bend’s emergency warming shelter, said he is pleased to see a similar effort in Madras.
Shepherd’s House offered training and support to the Madras faith-based network three years ago when it started planning for a warming shelter. The Bend shelter has since stepped away, Notari said.
“They felt self-sustaining enough to go it on their own,” he said. “We are still there as a support mechanism, and we are there to cheer them on.”
For Mitchell, he sees potential in Madras’ new shelter. It could use some renovations, but the layout is ideal for offering separate rooms for men and women, Mitchell said. Even the staff have their own administrative room.
The staff plans to keep the shelter clean and organized while it stays open through March.
“We are definitely going to leave the building in better shape than we got it,” Mitchell said.
