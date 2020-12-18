A 50-year-old Madras man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine.
Ronald Wayne Thrasher was found guilty in August 2019 of conspiring to distribute controlled substances and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine by a federal jury in the U.S. District Court in Eugene.
Thrasher was convicted with his supplier, Russell Marvin Jones, 54, of Gresham. Both men conspired with one another and others to traffic methamphetamine from Southern California to Central Oregon and the Portland metropolitan area, according to court documents.
Jones was sentenced to 200 months in prison. Nine other co-defendants pleaded guilty to conspiring with Thrasher.
In the spring of 2016, Thrasher connected with co-defendants who trafficked methamphetamine from Southern California to Portland and Central Oregon. Thrasher used those connections to establish a supply for his own methamphetamine use and distribution, according to court documents.
By April 2017, Thrasher was distributing methamphetamine throughout Central Oregon.
In May 2017, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team identified Thrasher as a high-volume methamphetamine supplier and distributor, according to court documents.
CODE Detectives and a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents arrested Thrasher May 29, 2017 and seized about 16 pounds of methamphetamine, $16,000 in cash, drug sale records and the stolen firearm from his residence in Madras.
