A Madras man who befriended a local family to get close to their two girls under 10 and abuse them will spend the next 12½ years in prison.
Merle Fredrick Cantrell, 48, was sentenced Wednesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court. Upon release from prison he will have 10 years of parole. He'll have to register as a sex offender upon his release.
"Mr. Cantrell I hope that you heard the victim impact statement and realize that you violated the trust of children who will be forever impacted by your conduct," Judge Annette Hillman told the defendant.
In August 2018, a man went to Madras Police to report his daughters said their neighbor, Cantrell, had been touching them inappropriately. The girls were interviewed separately by Madras Police Detective Dan Farrester, and they said Cantrell had abused them numerous times over the past two years.
"I asked (the victim) if this happened one time or more than one time," Farrester wrote in a statement of probable cause filed in circuit court. "(She) said she did not know the answer to that. (She) said sometimes it happened once a day and sometimes it happened a lot."
A judge allowed police to search Cantrell's digital devices, which turned up alleged evidence of child pornography, according to court documents. He was charged in two cases, one alleging child sex abuse and one alleging possession of child porn.
Cantrell on Wednesday appeared by video in Jefferson County Circuit Court to be sentenced after pleading no contest last month to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a crime subject to Oregon's Measure 11 mandatory sentencing law for serious crimes.
Cantrell has a prior conviction in Toledo, Ohio, for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Relatives say Cantrell was a trusted member of the victim's household who regularly hosted the girls overnight at his house. Jefferson District Attorney Steven Leriche said it was a ruse to get close to his victims.
"He took the victims on little outings around the community. Arts and crafts were provided to the children," Leriche said. "And in the course of that he got around to committing the conduct that he has pleaded no contest to."
A statement by the girls' grandmother, read aloud in court, noted Wednesday marked the end of a "long and far-reaching tragedy," made more tragic by the fact Cantrell had once been a trusted friend. She said her family was now committed to erasing Cantrell from their lives.
"As of today that person is nothing and no one to us," she said. "As of today, they have no name. No face. Absolutely nothing."
