The Jefferson County School District has hired three new principals, including the new principal for Madras High School.
The new principals will lead Madras High, Bridges High School and the district’s online school 509J Online, according to a press release issued Tuesday.
Tony Summers, who has served as manager of the High Desert Education Service District’s Driver Education program, will serve as Madras High School’s new principal, replacing former Principal Brian Crook.
Summers previously served as a principal at Anadarko High School and Sentinel Junior High/High School in Oklahoma. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Portland State University and a master’s in education from George Fox University, and he’s completing a doctorate in education administration curriculum and instruction from the University of Oklahoma.
Jessica Swagger, a Madras High counselor, will become the new principal at Bridges High School. She joined the district in 2007 after a teaching career in the Vernonia School District.
Swagger also worked as a language arts teacher at Madras High and as a counselor at Bridges High. She earned a bachelor’s of science in history and master’s of teaching from Eastern Oregon University, and a master’s of science in school counseling from Capella University.
Katie Boyle, the assistant principal for Bridges High School and 509J Online and the district’s program manager for its after-school program, will take on the lead role for the district’s online school. She was also the dean of students at Bridges High and a teacher at Madras Elementary School. She earned a bachelor’s of science in education from Northern Arizona University and a master’s of educational administration from Grand Canyon University.
