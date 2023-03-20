Madras High School broke ground March 15 on the first of five improvement projects paid for by the 2021 bond measure to improve the high school.
This first project will improve the soccer complex at Madras High, adding field lights, a new soccer field, and building a new, 2,000-square-foot facility with restrooms, a coaches' office, locker rooms and a concessions area.
The push to improve the high school's soccer complex has been in the works for nearly a decade, said Clark Jones, varsity boys soccer coach and English teacher at Madras High. A group even got together and started to fundraise. It was only when the $24 million November 2021 bond measure came around and the community stepped up and demanded a good soccer facility that he finally realized the project could be put into place.
"We were really visible in the months leading up to the election, and pushed it," said Jones. Jones was hopeful construction would start last year, but he was pleased with the groundbreaking last week.
"I liked how they ran the ceremony," he said. "The varsity captains were part of the ceremony, and they were excited about it."
The current field was built a few years before Jones started at Madras High in 1995. There is currently one restroom for boys and one for girls, with no storage lockers or changing areas for players. This may have worked when Jones first started, when there were only 15 boys on the soccer team. Almost three decades later, however, there are nearly 100 Madras High students who want to play soccer, with 60 to 70 practicing regularly, he said.
In addition to new irrigation and sprinkler systems, the improvements will include expanded concrete pathways and security upgrades to gates. Jones is especially excited for the new field lights, which will allow plenty of working parents the chance to watch their kids play soccer. Though parents might be working at 4 p.m., with the new lights, games can be held at 6 p.m. with parents in attendance.
Jones has been involved with the soccer program at Madras High for 18 years, though he's only been a varsity coach for 15 years.
"It's been a successful program since before I was head coach," he said, adding that Madras High has had winning teams for the past 17 to 18 years.
"Kids feel overshadowed by other sports, and this will make up for that. They can take more pride in what they're doing. It's recognition that they're working hard," said Jones.
With the new improvements, the soccer program shouldn't have to plan around other teams to get in practice and game time. Jones recalled the team being able to use stadium lights previously when playing on a football field, which is a completely different size than a soccer field.
The other improvement projects for Madras High School include HVAC system updates, replacing the roof and upgrading the CTE program spaces. These projects will be worked on over the next several months, though the soccer complex should be completed by this fall. Other schools in the Jefferson County School District will also undergo improvement projects paid for by the 2021 bond measure.
The teams won't be able to use the field while construction is underway, so spring and summer soccer activities will take place on the middle school field, said Jones.
He said, "The goal is to be done by our first home game, the first week of September."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.