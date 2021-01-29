A newly elected Madras City Council member is in hot water over a Facebook post calling a fellow councilor a terrorist.
Austin Throop claims he was upset with Councilor Jennifer Holcomb for her disregard of COVID-19 protocols when he made the remark, though he apologized to her and others at a special council meeting called Friday to discuss the comment.
“Fellow council members — not naming names — are comfortable making posts where they mock the COVID-19 mandate, making fun of victims by disrespecting the guidelines and smiling while doing it,” he said.
Another charged moment involving a Madras councilor was also discussed Friday, this one concerning Councilor Royce Embanks, who snapped at a member of the public at a recent meeting. In the end, the council chose to take no action in Embanks’ case and gather public input in Throop’s case and determine at the next council meeting, Feb. 9, whether to sanction him.
Around midday Wednesday, Throop responded to a photo on Facebook showing three women and one man taking part in workouts at 3 Peaks CrossFit. One of the people is Holcomb. None was wearing a mask.
“Nothing but pathetic terrorists,” Throop wrote.
Screengrabs of the comment were sent to Madras Mayor Richard Ladeby and City Administrator Gus Burril, who began looking into whether Throop had violated conduct rules for interacting with fellow councilors.
Ladeby and Burril both tried contacting Throop to discuss his post, but when he didn’t respond, a special meeting was scheduled.
On Friday, it was held in an open public session, rather than in an executive session, at Throop’s request. Nearly 100 people watched the livestream.
Throop said there was a double standard at play, with members of the council choosing which laws they want to follow.
“When I see my fellow council members boasting about violating the mandate, I feel insulted, mainly for the 400,000-plus Americans who have died from this deadly and real pandemic,” he said.
Elected in November, Throop, 30, is a rare progressive elected official in conservative Jefferson County, which went for Donald Trump over Joe Biden 60.5% to 37% in the 2020 presidential race. Throop’s Facebook bio reads: “Passionate Progressive, Anti-Racist, Agnostic & Lifelong Central Oregon Citizen. BLACK LIVES MATTER!”
He read an 800-word statement to the council in which he claimed a small group of Madras business owners was “terrorizing” the community by flouting COVID-19 guidelines.
Mayor Ladeby cut him off several times, telling him, “We’re not here for a lecture.”
“From here on out, I will follow the code of conduct strictly and professionally and I will not repeat this mistake,” Throop said.
Holcomb did not accept Throop’s apology.
“I am many things. I am a mom. A licensed Realtor. A CrossFit coach. A business owner. A member of Jefferson County Rotary and a Madras City councilor. I’ve spent hundreds of hours volunteering in this community,” she said, sounding as if she was fighting back tears. “A terrorist, I most certainly am not.”
Holcomb was appointed to the council in 2018 to fill a vacancy and elected in November 2020. She said she resents Throop calling Trump supporters “uneducated” or “Nazis” online, and read from the council handbook’s rules for professionalism.
“It is acceptable to publicly disagree about an issue, but it is unacceptable to make derogatory comments about other council members, their opinions and their actions,” she said.
The tenor of public discourse in Madras has been heating up lately, with some business owners expressing anger over the governor’s COVID-19 protocols, several councilors said.
After Redmond’s City Council wrote to Gov. Kate Brown earlier this month asking for greater local control in reopening schools and businesses, Madras residents called on their council to do the same though no letter has yet been sent.
