A Madras City Councilor who drew ire for a Facebook post calling a fellow elected official a “terrorist” will resign.
Austin Throop submitted his letter of resignation to the city administrator following a special meeting Friday to discuss the online incident, according to Lysa Vattimo, city spokeswoman.
Councilors ended the meeting by saying they would accept public input and decide what to do with Throop at the council’s next meeting, Feb. 9. Now, the council will vote whether to approve Throop's resignation on that day.
His seat would be filled by the rest of council through an appointment process.
"We've never had to do this before so we're still figuring it out," Vattimo said.
Throop, 30, is a self-employed web developer and lifelong Central Oregon resident. He was a councilor for only two meetings after defeating Republican challenger Mathew Birchard in the November general election.
Throop quickly set to ruffling feathers on the council, according to testimony from fellow councilors, who said he quarreled with them and wrote unprofessional communications to staff.
On Jan. 27, Throop commented on a photo showing fellow councilor Jennifer Holcomb and three other people maskless at a local gym, calling them “pathetic terrorists.”
He said Friday he was frustrated with a movement underway in Madras involving business leaders and members of the city council to flout COVID-19 guidelines, which could accelerate the spread of the deadly virus.
Holcomb read a statement Friday chastising Throop for his unprofessional conduct and calling on him to resign.
Another incident involving a councilor was discussed by the council Friday. Royce Embanks had raised his voice and stormed out of a meeting during public comment after a resident criticized Embanks’ wife, The Madras Pioneer reported.
Embanks apologized and the council decided it was sufficient to not sanction him.
