US-NEWS-CENTRAL-OREGON-WOOD-PRODUCTS-FACTORY-PO.jpg

Bright Wood Corp., based in Madras, makes wood components for windows and doors.

 Jamie Francis/The Oregonian file

An employee died on the job Wednesday morning at the Madras location of Bright Wood Corp., which manufactures wood products, according to Dallas Stovall, longtime president of the corporation.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. in one of the millwork company’s plants, and employees were sent home for the day, Stovall said.

