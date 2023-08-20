Gavel On Desk In Front Of Judge Working On Laptop

Jefferson County law enforcement officials have investigated an embattled Madras attorney on allegations that he raped a woman in April, according to the county sheriff and records filed in the Oregon Supreme Court.

William Ellison “Billy” Carl, 46, has been arrested six times since June 2022 for allegedly disregarding court orders that he stay away from the woman, but has been conditionally released again and again, according to 15-page order signed Aug. 11 by Mark Turner, an adjudicator for the Oregon State Bar Disciplinary Board.

