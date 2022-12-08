Former Madras High student files lawsuit after 25lb weight falls on his head

Jefferson County courthouse in Madras on Thursday, July 14, 2016. (Andy Tullis/Bulletin file photo)

A Madras defense attorney is facing charges of violating a stalking order and possessing methamphetamine in Deschutes County and contempt of court charges in Jefferson County.

The charges come roughly six months after attorney William Ellison “Billy” Carl, 45, was arrested twice in a single day for allegedly violating a restraining order when he tried to contact the same woman at the center of the latest stalking order case.

