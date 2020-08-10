Receding water levels at Elk Lake have prompted officials with the Deschutes National Forest to close a boat ramp at the lake.
Closure of Little Fawn boat ramp began Monday, according to a news release from the national forest. Two other boat ramps at the lake, near the Point and Elk Lake campgrounds, remain open to boaters.
Lake levels have fallen due to low runoff and low snowpack this year, said Kyle Gorman, region manager for the Oregon Water Resources Department.
The Little Fawn boating site will remain open for day use and nonmotorized boating access to the lake. Nonmotorized boaters should be prepared to walk their watercraft into the lake from the boating site.
