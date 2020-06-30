Low water levels at Prineville Reservoir have prompted authorities to close the boat ramps located at Jasper Point and the Powder House Cove. As of Monday, the reservoir was 60% full.
The Roberts Bay area of the reservoir, which includes a boat ramp, is also closed due to reduced staffing related to COVID-19 restrictions.
Boat users can still use the Crook County boat ramp and the ramp at Prineville Reservoir State Park.
Authorities are also warning visitors about the threat of wildfire in the state park and have established a ban on open fires in backcountry areas. Personal propane stoves are exempt from the ban.
The open flame ban does not apply to developed campgrounds in the park.
