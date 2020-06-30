Prineville Reservoir 2007

Low water levels at Prineville Reservoir have prompted authorities to close the boat ramps located at Jasper Point and the Powder House Cove. As of Monday, the reservoir was 60% full.

The Roberts Bay area of the reservoir, which includes a boat ramp, is also closed due to reduced staffing related to COVID-19 restrictions.

Boat users can still use the Crook County boat ramp and the ramp at Prineville Reservoir State Park.

Authorities are also warning visitors about the threat of wildfire in the state park and have established a ban on open fires in backcountry areas. Personal propane stoves are exempt from the ban.

The open flame ban does not apply to developed campgrounds in the park.

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.