For $19, you could buy two six-packs of craft brew in Bend. Once Central Oregon theaters reopen, that would also get you in to see a movie and get a small popcorn, too.
But starting May 13, $19 will get you all the way to Burbank, California.
Avelo Airlines — the first new major U.S. airline in about 15 years — introduced itself to the public Thursday with 11 new routes, including one from Redmond Airport to Hollywood Burbank Airport. Avelo says the ticket price is part of a temporary, introductory offer.
Local tourism and business leaders see this new option as a win for Central Oregon.
“There’s just more options, which both visitors and locals appreciate," said Julia Theisen, president and CEO of Sunriver-based tourism nonprofit Central Oregon Visitors Association. "It’s both convenient, and expanding the (Los Angeles) market for us, which is already strong.”
Avelo flights from Redmond to Burbank will fly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, according to Zachary Bass, director of Redmond Airport.
Although Redmond Airport already offers frequent flights to Los Angeles, this will be Redmond's first route to an airport in the region that isn't the infamously crowded and chaotic Los Angeles International Airport, commonly dubbed LAX.
Not only is Hollywood Burbank less of a mess than LAX, but it is also much closer to certain Los Angeles tourist hotspots, like Hollywood and Universal Studios. And as any Angelino can tell you, avoiding the 405 — the interstate highway next to LAX that's frequently a parking lot — is a big plus.
"Anecdotally, we’ve heard from our customers a lot of support for a flight into Burbank," Bass said.
Jon Stark — executive director of the Redmond Economic Development Inc. nonprofit — said frequent flyers from many Redmond-based companies, particularly those in tech and manufacturing, have long desired a Los Angeles flight that avoids LAX.
“LAX is very congested and hard to get in and out of," Stark said. "It’s just easier to do it through Burbank.”
As for the brand-new Avelo Airlines, Bass said he and other airport staff have been in discussions with their leaders since before COVID-19 hit last year. He knows many other airline leaders who left major companies to join Avelo, he said.
"We knew it was reputable and serious," Bass said of Avelo.
Bass hopes this new option to visit Los Angeles will maintain locals' loyalty with Redmond Airport. For every Central Oregon-based traveler leaving on a plane, 83% choose to fly out of Redmond, while only 16% choose to drive to Portland and 1% depart from Eugene, he said.
“Instead of driving over the pass and dealing with Portland, they choose us," Bass said. "So we keep trying to find them new opportunities and connections.”