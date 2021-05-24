The building formally used as a warming shelter in Bend will reopen as a low-barrier homeless shelter starting June 1, according to the city of Bend.
It will become Bend's first long-term, low-barrier homeless shelter, according to Shelly Smith, a senior analyst with the city of Bend.
The Shepherd’s House, a nonprofit that helps homeless people, will operate the shelter at 275 NE Second St. The shelter will run seven days a week from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. for at least the next six to nine months, according to the city.
A low-barrier shelter does not exclude anyone based on anything other than being able to cooperate within the shelter, compared with a high-barrier shelter such as Bethlehem Inn, which does not allow people on drugs.
“Having a low-barrier shelter in Bend is an important step towards our Council goal to find 500 beds for our neighbors experiencing homelessness,” said Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins in a written statement.
The city and the non profit NeighborImpact are funding the shelter with state and federal funds each organization has received for this service, according to the city.
Both will contribute at least $300,000 from federal COVID-19 relief funds received last year.
The Emergency Homelessness Task Force, which has been formed between the city and Deschutes County, will explore how to fund the shelter long term.
