If you’re a fan of live music and have been to any show in Portland over the past two decades, there’s a good chance that at least one started with Mike Thrasher Presents.
Thrasher, a longtime Portland musician, music promoter and owner of the Hawthorne Theatre, died this week. He was 48 and leaves an indelible mark on Portland’s music scene.
Thrasher began his career booking shows at Portland’s former rock venue EJ’s in the 1990s. That career quickly progressed, with the founding of his eponymous music promotion company Mike Thrasher Presents in 1994. In 2005, he stepped in as the owner of Portland’s Hawthorne Theatre.
Through the years, Thrasher became a ubiquitous name in the local music scene. His work included drawing up-and-coming national acts to Portland before it was considered a definite tour stop and providing performance opportunities to musicians in genres like punk, metal and hip-hop that other local venues weren’t as likely to book. Through his stewardship of the Hawthorne Theatre, he built one of Oregon’s most prominent all-ages show spaces, providing access to younger musicians and music fans alike.
