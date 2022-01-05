Senate President Peter Courtney, the and longest-serving presiding officer in Oregon history, is retiring.
After months of speculation that leadership of the Senate may come up for grabs in 2023, Courtney informed colleagues shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday he would not seek reelection this year. His office confirmed his decision.
“I am not going to be running again for the Legislature,” Courtney, D-Salem, said in a text message to fellow senators. “I will serve out the remainder of my term. It has been an honor and a privilege to have been allowed to serve locally on the Salem City Council and for all these years in the Oregon State Legislature. I hope I’ve helped.”
Courtney’s departure creates questions about who best can follow in his footsteps after two decades wielding the Senate gavel. That matter will likely wait until soon after the November elections, when members of the majority party — likely to remain the Democrats — will meet to discuss their pick.
By turns taciturn and animated, Courtney has long been one of the more captivating and mercurial figures in Oregon politics. He runs his chamber with a mixture of browbeating insults and heartfelt concern for the institution.
Courtney’s departure is not the only leadership vacuum coming to Salem. In the House, longtime Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, is serving her final term in the role as she mounts a run for governor. Two House Democrats also said Wednesday that House Democratic Leader Barbara Smith-Warner, another Portland lawmaker, had informed them she would be stepping down from that position.
Currently in his 38th year as a lawmaker, Courtney served in the Oregon House for a decade before jumping to the Senate. He won election as Senate president in 2003, and maintained control ever since, often winning praise from minority Republicans who see him as an evenhanded leader. More recently, he’s also seen rising angst from an increasingly liberal caucus that sometimes chafed at his consensus-driven style.
Among those processing the news on Wednesday was state Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, D-Portland, a longtime ally.
“I am incredibly grateful to him for his decades of service to the state,” Steiner Hayward said. “He’s made invaluable contributions to the Legislature.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.