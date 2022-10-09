Faces of Homelessness

Who are the real people impacted by skyrocketing housing prices, decisions about homeless shelters or plans to sweep informal camps? The Bulletin wants to offer insight by telling their stories through the series Faces of Homelessness. Every two weeks this year, Bulletin reporters will introduce readers to a different homeless person. We are here to tell their stories.

Dirt World used to be relatively quiet when Krista Bahr first started living there with her boyfriend around six years ago.

Aside from a few other camps further south on the property — a dusty, undeveloped 1,500 acres in northeast Bend, owned in large part by the city, and known in official parlance as Juniper Ridge — their site was one of the few.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7814, zdemars@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Special Projects Reporter

Zack Demars is The Bulletin's special projects reporter. He grew up in the Pacific Northwest and was a reporter in Eugene and Coos Bay before joining The Bulletin. Outside the newsroom, Demars spends his time looking at mountains and smelling pine trees.