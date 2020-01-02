TERREBONNE — On a drizzly, blustery New Year’s Day morning at Smith Rock State Park, longtime friends Cheryl Schabt and Jackie Hawkins stepped out of their heated SUVs to bundle up in the parking lot.

The friends wanted to start 2020 with a hike, but as Schabt, 72, put on another heavy jacket, she took a look at the gloomy sky and jokingly told her hiking partner of 20 years that perhaps they should postpone their excursion.

“I’m not sure about this,” said a chuckling Schabt, a retired human resources manager who lives in Redmond.

But the sun teasingly poked behind the layer of dark-gray clouds, and Hawkins, 59, felt encouraged.

“Look at that!” Hawkins exclaimed. “We have 365 days of sun.”

Schabt and Hawkins were some of the few who braved less-than-ideal weather to hike at Smith Rock on New Year’s Day. Some, like that duo, have lived in Central Oregon for years. Other hikers were from different parts of the state , exploring a place they’d never seen before.

Day-use fees were waived at some Oregon State Parks, including Smith Rock, on Wednesday. But some visitors were unaware of this, including recent University of Oregon graduate and Eugene resident Chloe Paschke, who arrived at the state park on her 23rd birthday Wednesday with her friend.

“We didn’t know it was free until we got here,” Paschke said. “It’s a birthday surprise, for sure.”

Paschke was joined on her hike by Hayley Wahlroos, along with Wahlroos’ border collie-pit bull mix puppy, Billie.

The duo had never visited Smith Rock before and admitted they weren’t avid hikers. But Wahlroos, 24, said her New Year’s resolution was to “adventure more.”

“We admire (nature), and it’s nice to get out,” said Paschke, who is also a recent Oregon graduate and Eugene resident.

Billie wasn’t the only dog at Smith Rock on Wednesday morning. Salem couple David and Anneke Vanderhaak brought their 8-year-old shepherd-Labrador mix Arwen. The black dog was jumpy and itching to get on with the trek.

Wolfgang, the Vanderhaaks’ 15-month-old son, seemed less enthused about spending time in the cold, wet state park. He was bundled with multiple layers, including a massive red-and-black trapper hat that almost entirely covered his red-cheeked face.

“This is the first time he’s actually agreed to wear a hat,” Anneke Vanderhaak joked.

The married couple said they hadn’t been to the other side of the Cascades before — they were in Redmond on a family vacation. Anneke Vanderhaak, a graduate student and stay-at-home mom, said she was wowed by the natural landscape.

“My grandparents live in California, and it reminds me of that world,” she said. “I didn’t know this was around here, because it’s more rainforest-y on the coast.”

Portland resident Wendy Luo was also new to Smith Rock. Although the strong winds were giving her a hard time Wednesday morning — her black-and-white umbrella was whipped around and flipped inside out — the Beijing native said seeing Smith Rock in wintertime was a treat.

“Actually, it’s beautiful for this weather,” Luo, 50, said. “The yellow grass and yellow stone, it’s very pretty.”

Jackie Hawkins was much more familiar with Smith Rock’s charms. Hawkins — who still lives in her hometown of Metolius, working as the town’s elementary school librarian — said her family started taking her to the state park when she was 8. “We used to come out here before there was a bridge across the river,” she said. “We stayed on this side and had a picnic.”

Since they met at a hiking class two decades ago, Hawkins and Schabt visit Smith Rock every winter, if not necessarily on New Year’s Day exactly. They said they love the site’s location, which is perfectly between Redmond and Metolius, as well as the lack of tourists and snakes in the colder weather.

Their New Year’s resolutions were fairly simple: for things to stay the same, and to keep hiking.

“We just never get tired of coming out here,” Schabt said.