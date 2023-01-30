EO Media Group has hired long-time journalist and newspaper editor David Smigelski, 63, as the managing editor to lead the launch of a new online news site and publication for Rogue Valley residents.

David Smigelski

David Smigelski, editor for the Rogue Valley Tribune.

The Rogue Valley Tribune, based in Medford, will contain locally produced, independent news in print and online. The online site, rvtribune.com, will be live Monday, Feb. 6, and a thrice-weekly print publication is due out by mid-February.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Editor: 541-633-2166, gobrien@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.