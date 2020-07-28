Tuesday was a record day for COVID-19 in Central Oregon: Four more people in Deschutes and Jefferson counties were reported to have died from the virus, which has been marching through Central Oregon and a long-term care facility.
Since July 14, five deaths were caused by COVID-19 in Deschutes County. Three of those deaths are from an outbreak at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend, and two people died while hospitalized at St. Charles Bend, said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman.
“We are very concerned by this outbreak and its effects on these highly vulnerable residents, their families and the staff at this facility,” said Dr. George Conway, Deschutes County Health Services director. “We have been working closely with local long-term care facilities to prevent further infections and to protect our communities’ most vulnerable individuals.”
Residents in long-term care facilities are particularly vulnerable to the virus because many have underlying health conditions. For months, facilities like these have not allowed family and friends to visit as a way to limit exposure to the residents.
It’s often a lonely time. When Patti Adair calls her mom, who is in a long-term care facility in Hermiston, she hears the loneliness in her voice.
It’s been hard for Adair’s 89-year-old mother, who moved into a long-term care facility right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“She just started crying,” said Adair, who is the Deschutes County Commission chairwoman. “They’re so vulnerable, and they need to have stimulation.
“My mom’s doing better now.”
While other facilities in town and across the state are approved for outdoor visits between residents and family members, those facilities with active outbreaks of COVID-19 like at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care will remain locked down until no more active cases are reported.
Officials confirmed that one of the deaths on Tuesday was an 88-year-old Deschutes County resident who was not associated with the coronavirus outbreak at the Mt. Bachelor Memory Care center. The death of a 78-year-old woman who died July 23 and whose death was previously reported, was related to the outbreak at the long-term care facility, Emerson said.
In addition, three deaths were reported in neighboring Jefferson County.
Since the pandemic began, long-term care centers have experienced outbreaks, often deadly, among residents who are in fragile health. In March, Gov. Kate Brown restricted who could enter these long-term care centers, limiting visitors to ward off a potential outbreak.
On July 11, Deschutes County health officials identified an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Mt. Bachelor Memory Care center on Powers Road, east of SE Third Street. Initially, 22 residents and staff were identified as having the disease. None required hospitalization at the time.
Those who died from the memory care center were under hospice care, Emerson said.
Nationwide, about 15,000 long-term care facilities account for just 8% of the COVID-19 cases, but 42% of the deaths, according to a New York Times analysis. Oregon is one of 22 states where long-term care facilities account for more than half of all deaths. In Oregon, the Times analysis, which was published prior to Tuesday’s deaths, showed 53% of the deaths in the state were in long-term care facilities.
According to the Department of Human Services website, once a facility is found to have active cases of COVID-19, the facility must post a sign restricting admission. Currently, staff from the human services department and the Oregon Health Authority are working with the county to implement protocols, according to county health services.
“Clearly having close contact with loved ones through outdoor visitation can help heal, provide comfort and would be most welcome,” said Mallory DaCosta, Mt. Bachelor Memory Care executive director. “While COVID-19 units will necessarily continue to be excluded from visitation, we will submit a plan to the state and hope to make it safe and possible for residents to reconnect with loved ones.”
After more than two weeks of testing at the memory care unit, county health officials still don’t know how the outbreak began, Emerson said.
“At this time, we don’t know how the initial case became infected,” Emerson wrote in an email. “I don’t believe that the source of the infection for a specific case would be public record.”
On Tuesday, the facility had 38 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 and 22 staff members. Staff who tested positive were self-isolating, Emerson said. Staff who tested negative were still working, with personal protective equipment and weekly testing.
While there is an active outbreak, no new residents are allowed to move into the facility, health officials have said. And the new rules enacted by the Oregon Department of Human Services allowing outdoor visits in licensed long-term care facilities will not apply.
