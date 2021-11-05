Bend shelter gearing up for winter (copy)

In this file photo, Judy Renner, of Bend, places a bag full of blankets and warm clothing into one of the bins during a clothing drive at Shepherd's House on Saturday.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

Shepherd’s House Ministries is hosting its annual winter coat drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday to help those experiencing homelessness.

The public can donate a new or gently used winter coat, gloves, hats or socks at 1854 NE Division St. The shelter will offer drive-thru and drop-off options.

The shelter is also taking monetary donations which can be made at shministries.org/donate or dropped off at Shepherd's House.

