Bend-La Pine Schools has suspended all non-essential school activities for 30 days in response to Gov. Kate Brown's statewide restrictions to limit the spread of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.
This includes all athletic and extracurricular competitions, school-based assemblies and events, off-campus field trips, out-of-state school-related travel and school facility use from outside groups, according to a letter signed by Superintendent Shay Mikalson on Thursday.
After school programs including Kids Inc. in Bend and HUB and The Hang Out in La Pine will continue as planned, according to Mikalson. Athletic and extracurricular practices will also continue.
"We realize that these decisions will impact every school community, and we know that many of the events, student performances and other gatherings that we are suspending are ones that schools, students and families look forward to all year long," Mikalson wrote in the letter. "Suspending these events is consistent with guidance from health authorities, and we believe it is a prudent and responsible step to take at this time."
Redmond, Crook County and Jefferson County school districts also canceled all non-essential school events, including athletic competitions and field trips, until April 8, according to letters posted to their websites Thursday. Crook County School District canceled all field trips for an additional week, through April 15.
