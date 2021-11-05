With law enforcement agencies reporting the number of unfilled positions at 10% to 15% in Central Oregon, administrators have boosted recruitment efforts and tried other methods, such as slowing the promotion process to keep patrol cars on the streets.
“It’s not like it used to be,” said Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz. “We don’t see the large hiring groups that agencies used to get ... Getting people in the door and trained up is a real challenge, and our recruiting team does it nonstop.”
Officials surmise staffing issues are related to changing attitudes about law enforcement careers, losing officers to burnout and better-paying professions.
Also an issue is COVID-19-related delays at the state police academy, where all rookie officers are required to attend classes. Even Bend’s cost of living has been an issue.
Oregon’s Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, which operates the state police academy, was forced to delay classes in 2020 due to positive COVID-19 cases. This led to a number of schedule adjustments, drawing out the 1- to 2-year process of turning fresh recruits into “effective labor.” The ripples from the slowdown are still being felt at agencies around the state.
Redmond Police Department is currently short experienced officers who can patrol on their own. To address this, the Redmond City Council on Tuesday voted to adjust the budget to bring on several “lateral” hires, that is, experienced officers from other agencies.
The new officers bring the total of full-time police in Redmond to 50, but the agency is still five officers from its goal.
The department had wanted to bring on more recruits, but needs officers who can start today, according to Capt. Devin Lewis.
“On paper, we look pretty good,” Lewis said. “But with entry-level positions, you gotta think about how long it takes to get them up to speed. The delays really set us back. We weren’t seeing that return on investment.”
Bend’s officer shortage is around 10%. To get that down to a goal of 5%, the department’s three-person recruiting team has focused on digital efforts, Krantz said.
Casting a wide net is key, Krantz said. Of a recent crop of 90 interested people, only around 10% received initial offers to join Bend Police. After the offer, the department’s detectives perform background checks. But even if applicants pass, they might not work out.
“We’ve made offers to people who’ve accepted and then realized how expensive it’s going to be to live here and turned down the offer,” Krantz said. “We’re like every other profession in that way.”
Krantz said at the moment, entry-level officers are in short supply.
“Everybody’s kind of vying for that same group of lateral hires,” Krantz said. “So we’re going to have to add entry-level officers, because there’s just not a big enough pool of cops in the state to go around.”
On Wednesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced his plan to add $5.5 million to the Portland Police Bureau budget to recruit 200 new officers, The Oregonian reported. The bureau had 128 openings.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office added five new deputies to its ranks Nov. 1. To keep more deputies on patrol, the office has delayed its promotion process. There are currently three “interim” sergeants and one sergeant vacancy, as well as a vacancy at captain.
“We are currently working on filling vacant patrol positions at this time and will hold a promotional process when the promotions don’t negatively affect patrol staffing numbers,” wrote sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jayson Janes.
Law enforcement officials say more police mean more “proactive” patrolling and faster responses to major incidents. But public opinion of police was greatly affected by the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis in 2020. The murder kicked off months of nationwide protests against police brutality against people of color.
“2020 had an impact, there’s no denying it,” Krantz said. “People considering entering the field have to ask themselves, do I want to subject myself to that personal and professional risk constantly for doing what I think is the right thing?”
Krantz believes other factors are more relevant to current police hiring problems, like declining health benefits and pensions, and changing generational attitudes toward careers.
Jerry Granderson, director of Oregon’s Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, is hopeful several recent police reform bills will help rebuild “social bridges” between civilians and law enforcement.
“The ability to recruit new police officers into our profession is more of a national crisis,” Granderson said.
The small Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office — 30 certified deputies — has approached staffing by looking internally, according to Sheriff Marc Heckathorn.
Deputy pay at the sheriff’s office is around the lowest in the state, between $51,000 and $70,000 per year, and having officers poached by larger agencies is a real worry.
So Heckathorn has focused on the office’s reserve program to produce certified deputies who stick around.
“We made a pretty conscious shift about three years ago to really reward loyalty,” Heckathorn said. “I want people who want to work at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, not someone who wants to work anywhere in Central Oregon.”
This means giving hiring priority to reserve deputies and corrections deputies who’ve proved their worth, Heckathorn said.
“Having a guy who’s certified who’s only here for two years, for me, is a loss,” he said.
