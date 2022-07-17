Every summer, members of the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance attend farmers markets in Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond and collect excess produce at the end of each day. Then, the food is given to NeighborImpact, which weighs it, inventories it and organizes it so it can be swiftly distributed to any of its more than 55 area food pantries.
The goal of the partnership, which is called Grow & Give, is to provide fresh produce to the 28,000 people in Central Oregon who suffer from food insecurity. The farm alliance is a nonprofit that addresses the barriers to food access in the high desert region. Katrina Van Dis, its executive director, created Grow & Give in 2014 to build a bridge between local farmers and food banks. A year later, the alliance partnered with NeighborImpact, a not for profit that seeks to meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians.
Carly Sanders, the food programs director for NeighborImpact, has a handwritten note hung up behind her office desk that reads, “You don’t need a silver fork to eat good food.” The sentiment that good food shouldn’t be a luxury is one that she and Van Dis share, and it shows through their Grow & Give partnership.
“There’s a lot of thought that goes into trying to provide really healthy, nutritious food for our community,” said Sanders.
Sanders and Van Dis work in tandem to listen to what their clientele want while also telling farmers what area food banks are lacking.
“One of the things that our clients really look forward to is the variety,” said Sanders.
If NeighborImpact receives a donation of produce outside of Grow & Give, it receives what Sanders calls “storage crops.” This includes foods like potatoes, carrots and onions. They last longer in storage and are often shipped in from further away.
Sanders said getting local produce, particularly from Grow & Give, means more vibrant foods like berries and leafy greens for those they serve. “Our clients love having it. It feels like a special treat or surprise at our distributions,” she said.
The farm alliance recently received a $4,000 grant from the philanthropic arm of electric company Pacific Power. Van Dis is using this grant money to expand Grow & Give. Her goal is to compensate farmers who donate produce to encourage more participation in the program.
This expansion comes at an opportune time for NeighborImpact. Donations to the organization are dwindling due to high food prices, and government assistance is far and few between for that same reason. Rising gas prices are also eating into NeighborImpact’s budget.
“For us, having an expansion with local, fresh, healthy produce is good news in a day when we’re predicting lower food forecasting models,” said Sanders.
Last year, the alliance collected and donated over 30,000 pounds of produce to NeighborImpact which equals approximately 25,000 meals, said Van Dis. The amount of collections doubled from the previous year.
Sarahlee Lawrence, a local farmer at Rainshadow Organics in the Sisters area, said there is always food to share.
“When you’re stewarding your land well, it is wildly abundant,” Lawrence said. “While we could feed that to the pigs or put it in the compost pile, we would much rather see people eat it. But it also takes a lot of effort to grow it, harvest it, wash it, pack it, drive it to town.”
There are three primary ways to give to Grow & Give, said Van Dis. Farmers can give excess produce that they either intentionally or unintentionally bring to markets, market patrons can purchase and donate food to the program or patrons can donate funds directly to Grow & Give.
Community members can find Grow & Give participants at most area farmers markets. They are characterized by their signature green and white signs at their respective market booths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.