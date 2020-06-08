Megan Perkins, the co-founder of the social justice nonprofit Embrace Bend, is running for the Bend City Council this November.
Perkins, 44, will be running against city Councilor Chris Piper, who was appointed to a vacancy on the council at the beginning of 2019.
Perkins said her focus if elected will be on bringing new voices and issues to the table.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the protests about racial equity pushed her to run, Perkins said. She said it is now more important than ever that those not normally seen and heard in a City Council meeting become partners in the city’s decision-making.
“Bend is such a great city if you ‘re white, if you’re rich, if you have mobility and if you’re straight," Perkins said. "I want to work to get that 'if' out of the equation."
As a councilor, Perkins said her focus would be to create a more inclusive community, make city government more accessible and address economic equity issues such as affordable housing, transportation and child care.
Perkins lives in Bend with her husband and three children. Originally from Corvallis, Perkins grew up in Boston before moving to Santa Fe, New Mexico, for more than a decade. She moved to Bend in 2018.
Perkins holds a degree in political science from The Colorado College and a master's degree from George Washington University, according to her press release.
She did political campaign work for John Kerry’s presidential campaign, and for a mayoral campaign in Santa Fe, according to her press release.
She has also held government positions in Wisconsin and worked in John Kerry’s Senate office in Washington D.C.
While in Santa Fe, Perkins did community activism with the Santa Fe school system and managed an event-planning company, according to her press release.
When she moved to Bend, she co-founded Embrace Bend, an organization that began as a support structure for parents of children of color and has turned into a group with a large community presence advocating for inclusion and working to dismantle white supremacy, according to the group's website.
Perkins also has served on the leadership team of Moms Demand Action, a movement fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence, and on the board of the Summit West Neighborhood Association.
Four Bend City Council positions are up for election in November. The filing period is open through Aug. 25. Due to COVID-19, candidates can choose to pay a $25 fee instead of collecting signatures to get on the ballot.
