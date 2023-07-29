Local high school students interned for outdoor and environmental organizations this summer in a program created by the Children’s Forest of Central Oregon.
Children’s Forest finalized the Green Jobs Summer Program this summer after several years of engaging with high schoolers, with the help of outdoor program Vámanos Outside. The program placed 10 interns with Think Wild, the High Desert Museum, Camp Chica, Vámanos Outside and the Environmental Center.
“All of that work has opened the doors for these teens to say ‘I want to be working outside this summer, what can I do?’ And the Green Jobs Program has come into play,” said Katie Chipko, executive director of Children’s Forest. “We see this is a great opportunity to have them spend some time outside this summer (and) be in really meaningful internships.”
Children’s Forest brings together a network of community partners around Central Oregon, all focused on bringing children into nature. Organizers help facilitate programs where youth can further explore and learn about the outdoors.
The program will run for nine weeks total. The internships are paid, with a completion bonus given out as well. Organizers wanted to make sure the pay was competitive so that interns wanted to work there, said Chipko.
Last year, the program ran a few internships, but this year it’s more organized and comprehensive, she said.
“For me, I really want these teens to have just a really positive experience in their position, and for them to just develop those connections to nature that happen just through time spent outdoors,” said Chipko. “(I hope) the experience really gives them a chance to grow.”
When they applied, interns put down their top choices, as well as any previous experience. Chipko said they were able to place almost everyone in one of their top two choices.
One intern began working with Sakari Farms but was unable to complete the program, said Chipko.
“The kids are just amazing,” she said. “Just in general, so motivated, and I think just happy to be doing this this summer.”
Chipko said she knew the partnering organizations were open to interns and would ensure the teens had a supportive summer experience with learning opportunities.
“There’s tons of really great outdoor jobs. We just tried to have experiences where we could have the one-on-one mentorship,” said Chipko.
David Tello, an incoming senior at Bend High School, has been an advocate for the program, she said. He’s been involved with Vámanos Outside for a few years, and interned for the organization last year, as well.
Tello, 17, has enjoyed seeing Latinx kids outside and having fun. He’s helped supervise and teach kids and families while on camping trips, hiking and canoeing, among other activities.
“I found what I’ve enjoyed working in. I might pursue outdoor education as a future job,” said Tello. “What I like about it is just seeing the smiles and how much fun the kids have being outdoors. That really brings me a bunch of joy.”
Tello said after he joined Vámanos Outside, he helped his family go on more outdoor excursions.
Camp Chica focuses on getting Latina girls to the outdoors
Veronica Vega, the founder of Camp Chica, was excited to provide an accessible camp for young Latina girls — along with the two interns who joined this summer.
Camp Chica opened this past school year, and focuses on helping Latina girls aged 7 to 11 explore the outdoors when school isn’t in session. Staff take the campers on seasonally appropriate adventures, such as nature walks in the spring. The summer session runs for seven weeks, and will wrap up next week.
Vámanos Outside and Camp Chica are both focused on reaching people of color and Latinx youth and families and required bilingual interns.
Camp Chica is part of the Children’s Forest community partnerships network, which is how organizers learned about the internship opportunities. The Children’s Forest is a program of the High Desert Education Service District.
“Most of our programs are nature-based and nature-inspired, but of course it’s important that it’s bilingual,” said Vega. “Not only that we speak Spanish but we celebrate bring bilingual. And we’re able to offer that support to predominately Spanish-speaking families as well.”
Vega said she believed the interns helped campers see being bilingual as a positive thing since the interns, serving as mentors, also spoke Spanish.
“We really hope this program, in addition to all the other things I mentioned, is another place where Spanish can be spoken outdoors, with each other, comfortably and with joy,” she said.
The interns helped out with packing gear and lunches, ensured safety and served as peer mentors to the campers. One of the interns has a younger sister who was a camper this summer.
“I think the benefit for the family is that now their older daughter has a good job for the summer, and it’s also with her younger sister, as a part of it. They can stay together,” said Vega.
Camp Chica brought campers to outdoor areas around Central Oregon this summer. Campers paddleboarded, kayaked and visited local lakes this past week, though Vega said the wildfire smoke necessitated some shuffling of activities.
Vega said that because Camp Chica is outdoor-focused, with potentially risky activities, it was very helpful to have the interns helping to make sure everyone stayed safe.
“I just think of that summer camp energy and that vibe and we wanted to bring that to families that might not have the opportunity to experience that,” she said.
