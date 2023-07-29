Local high school students interned for outdoor and environmental organizations this summer in a program created by the Children’s Forest of Central Oregon.

Children’s Forest finalized the Green Jobs Summer Program this summer after several years of engaging with high schoolers, with the help of outdoor program Vámanos Outside. The program placed 10 interns with Think Wild, the High Desert Museum, Camp Chica, Vámanos Outside and the Environmental Center.

