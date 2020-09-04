Jesse Nicolauson, who lives just south of the Deschutes County line, enrolled two of his six children in the federally-funded Head Start preschool program in La Pine when they were younger. But he couldn't put them in the Early Head Start program — which serves pregnant mothers through age 3 — because it wasn't available in La Pine.
But thanks to a massive boost in state funding, Redmond-based nonprofit NeighborImpact will expand the local Head Start and Early Head Start programs this November to serve hundreds more families.
The expansions include bringing Early Head Start to La Pine. And the program, which visits very young children and pregnant mothers in their homes, will help La Pine-area residents who live in rural poverty with the struggles of early parenting, Nicolauson said.
"You’re in the boonies, you just had a baby, things can be scary, and you don’t know where to find support," said Nicolauson, whose 1-year-old son is first on the waitlist for the expanded program. "Early Head Start is really going to change that.”
This summer, the Early Learning Division of the Oregon Department of Education gave NeighborImpact a $6.3 million funding increase for Head Start and Early Head Start, said Kimberly Brown, who leads those programs for NeighborImpact. That means 339 more child care slots will be available for local families — a capacity increase of more than 76% compared to current levels.
Head Start and Early Head Start provide assistance and education for families with kids from birth to age 5, along with pregnant mothers. Families must live below the poverty line to qualify, or the child must be in foster care, without a permanent home or have other factors.
The extra funding will not only add more child care spots in previously existing Head Start programs in Bend, Redmond, La Pine and Prineville, but it will also allow the Early Head Start program to expand more than eightfold, from 22 to 188 spots, Brown said. Right now, Early Head Start is only available in Redmond, but starting Nov. 1, the home services will be available in Bend, La Pine and Prineville as well.
Brown tears up when she thinks about the massive funding increase, she said.
"It’s heartwarming to bring these spots to our community and see the impact it's going to make," she said. "I’m so excited.”
One of the main benefits of Head Start is preparing young students from low-income families for K-12 school, Brown said. Children learn socialization skills as well as basic education material in the program, similar to a private preschool.
“By supporting school readiness for school earlier on, data has shown they’re more likely to succeed and graduate, and be better contributors to our community," Brown said.
Brown believes the Head Start expansion could also help relieve Central Oregon's child care crisis.
Deschutes and Crook counties are considered "child care deserts," which means there are three or more children age 5 or younger for each available child care spot. A February 2019 study from Oregon State University found that only 20% of Deschutes County children in that age range had access to a child care spot, and that percentage fell to 14% in Crook County.
Child care is particularly hard to come by near La Pine, so the Head Start expansion will help meet that need, Nicolauson said.
“The city is growing, there’s no available day cares. The Head Start waiting list is larger than my leg," he said. "Without this expansion, that problem would continue to persist."
NeighborImpact's Head Start program does not offer services in Jefferson County. Although there isn't a physical Head Start office in Sisters, NeighborImpact has a shuttle for children from that region that takes them to Redmond, Brown said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has been conducted remotely. Teachers and staff film videos for kids and constantly call families to ask if they need resources. For the twice-a-month Early Head Start get-togethers, families and staff have met outdoors with masks, which supplement the more-frequent Zoom chats.
Head Start leaders will assess local COVID-19 data again later this fall, and if local case counts are low enough, they'll transition into a part-online, part-in-person hybrid model, Brown said. The program could be fully in-person by January if COVID-19 subsides, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.