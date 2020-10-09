Food banks in Redmond and La Pine have received a semi-truck load of 20 tons of mixed canned goods from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Carly Sanders, the Food Program Director with NeighborImpact, said the gift from the church comes at a time when shelf stable items are hard to collect and the need for food is higher than ever.
Because of many forced lay-offs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for food has doubled or tripled for many non profit agencies in Central Oregon, she said.
“The generous food donation allows our food bank to continue to provide quality, non-perishable food to clients in Crook, Jefferson and Deschutes County," Sanders said in a press release.
One half of the truck load was delivered to the nonprofit Neighbor Impact in Redmond on Sept. 30 to benefit Bethlehem Inn and other local food pantries. The other half was delivered to La Pine Community Kitchen on Oct. 1.
