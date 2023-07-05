OSU Cascades
Oregon State University-Cascades campus in January 2021.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down race-based affirmative action in college admissions Thursday. Universities across the nation are now figuring out how this will affect their admissions processes going forward.

Oregon State University has never used any such policies, OSU President Jayathi Murthy said in a statement Thursday. Regardless, the university is committed to growing its diverse student population.

