The U.S. Supreme Court struck down race-based affirmative action in college admissions Thursday. Universities across the nation are now figuring out how this will affect their admissions processes going forward.
Oregon State University has never used any such policies, OSU President Jayathi Murthy said in a statement Thursday. Regardless, the university is committed to growing its diverse student population.
“Oregon State University joins with higher education institutions across the nation in its disappointment with two U.S. Supreme Court decisions issued today related to the consideration of race and ethnicity in college admissions,” Murthy wrote. ”Oregon’s statewide land grant university, OSU, remains resolutely committed to serving those who face systemic barriers to higher education, including students of color, low-income students, first-generation students, students from rural communities, veterans, adult learners and others.”
OSU-Cascades’ admissions policies and philosophy are along the same lines as OSU, and the chancellor, Sherman Bloomer, fully supports Murthy’s statement, said Christine Coffin, OSU-Cascades’ director of communications and content strategy.
Central Oregon Community College doesn’t have a competitive admissions process the way certain respected four-year colleges like Stanford University and Harvard University do, said Mark Johnson, a COCC marketing and public relations staff writer.
Tyler Hayes, COCC director of admissions, said, “As a community college, COCC is an open-door, equal-access institution....To qualify for admission, students must be at least 18 years of age or possess a high school diploma or GED.”
Jeff Bowen, who recently graduated from COCC and is transferring to OSU in the fall, said he doesn’t think the Supreme Court ruling will affect OSU or COCC because their acceptance rates are so high.
“What it does affect, in my opinion, is social mobility, and it takes away opportunity from historically unrepresented groups in the highest echelons of academia, which I think is extremely unfortunate,” he said.
Most minorities are generally excluded from legacy admissions, Bowen said. “Affirmative action was a great step to increase mobility through the social ladder for people that otherwise would have little opportunity to get accepted into institutions like that.”
