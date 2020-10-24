With the race for president topping ballots, the upcoming general election has brought out passionate emotions in many people. And college campuses are no exception when it comes to voicing political opinions.
Some students at Oregon State University-Cascades have gotten into fiery arguments in private Instagram direct messages over their political views, said first-year student Margot Fleming.
“It’s kind of heated,” said Fleming, 18. “Everybody’s trying to figure out their own voice and opinions, because you’re not with your parents anymore.”
Many local college students at OSU-Cascades and Central Oregon Community College said they were excited to vote this year.
Their voice could be key. It’s unlikely that President Donald Trump will win the state, or that incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will lose his seat. But many races in Deschutes County, from the state Legislature to Bend City Council, could be close on the night of Nov. 3.
The Bulletin visited both of Bend’s college campuses last week — with a face mask on, of course — and asked students questions about the 2020 general election, from voting by mail to why they believe it’s important for the youth to vote at all. These are a selected list of their answers.
Which presidential candidate did you vote for?
Betsy Alonzo (26, COCC), Joe Biden: “Why not give someone else a try to do something in four years?”
Emma Beal (20, OSU-Cascades), Biden: “Honestly, anything but Trump at this point.”
McKenzie Scott (19, COCC), Trump: “I really like him, I think he’s good for this country. I personally don’t agree with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ beliefs.”
Joel Tranby (18, OSU-Cascades), undecided: “I’m still debating, going back and forth between both of the parties and looking at some of the other alternatives.”
Emma Zomerman (20, OSU-Cascades), Biden: “Even if he’s not the most ideal candidate, I believe he’ll get us back on track, and we can move forward.”
Are there any local, Central Oregon candidates you’re excited to vote for?
Cody English (20, OSU-Cascades) said he particularly liked Oregon Legislative Democratic candidate Jason Kropf and Bend City Council Candidate Rita Schenkelberg.
Karly Thomas (18, OSU-Cascades, registered in Lake County): “Because it’s such a small area, I know all of the people that are running personally. So it’s pretty easy for me to choose.”
Are you nervous or unconcerned about voting by mail?
Betsy Alonso: “I just went up to the box and dropped it off. It was really easy.”
Cody English: “Telling people not to vote-by-mail is kind of weird. It seems illegitimate, like trying to scare people into not voting.”
Margot Fleming (18, OSU-Cascades): “I’ve heard a lot of people here, they got a ballot sent to them at OSU-Cascades, and then they got a ballot sent to their house, so they got two.”
McKenzie Scott: “It’s always been a part of my life. I’ve been with my parents when we dropped them off.”
Karly Thomas: “It’s hard for me to get to ballot boxes, because I live in the middle of nowhere in Lake County. It’s easier to vote by mail.”
What issues are important to you in this election?
Emma Beal: The environment
Cody English: Global warming
Joel Tranby: COVID-19 response and abortion
Emma Zomerman: Immigration, LGBT rights, women’s rights, Black Lives Matter
Why should young people vote?
Betsy Alonso: “If the older generation is vocal about what they believe in, I think we should be too.”
Emma Beal: “It’s extremely important for young people to vote, because that’s the world we’re going to pass on to future generations.”
Cody English: “If I want the right to talk about politics, I’d better vote.”
Margot Fleming: “I felt like I needed to vote, because I have a lot of ideas that are not portrayed in a lot of things that are happening, especially here.”
McKenzie Scott: “It’s like with college: Any question you don’t answer, you’re 100% going to fail.”
