Melanie Kebler, a local crime victims’ rights attorney, announced she is running for the Bend City Council.
Kebler, 37, is running for the seat currently held by Councilor Justin Livingston. He has not confirmed whether he intends to run for City Council again.
A former prosecutor, Kebler provides free legal advice and representation to crime victims as a senior staff attorney with the nonprofit Oregon Crime Victims Law Center.
Kebler said she decided to run because she feels that the city is at a tipping point. As Bend continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in the region, she said, it's important to make sure the city develops in a way that benefits everyone.
"I'm ready to step up and be a leader in the area," she said.
Kebler has been an active Oregon attorney since 2008, beginning her career as a deputy district attorney in Lincoln and Yamhill counties, where she specialized in prosecuting crimes involving domestic violence. A Bend High graduate, Kebler returned to Central Oregon in 2018 to start the Bend satellite office of the Oregon Crime Victims Law Center, according to a press release.
She said she loves living in Bend and raising her daughter here.
“I’m ready to listen to all the diverse voices in our community so that I can support solutions that work for all of us," Kebler said in a press release. "And I’m ready to take bold action to address the climate crisis, affordable housing and homelessness, transportation system improvements, and all of the other challenges and opportunities we’ll have in the coming years.
Kebler is a member of the Deschutes Local Public Safety Coordinating Council and serves on the Oregon Commission on Judicial Fitness and Disability. Kebler also serves as the president of the board for the youth enrichment organization Camp Fire Central Oregon, and is a board member of the Oregon Women Lawyers Foundation and Cascade Women Lawyers.
The election for Bend City Council will be held in November. The seats currently held by Livingston, Bruce Abernethy, Chris Piper and Bill Moseley are up for election. Only Piper has officially announced he is running.
The filing process for Bend City Council begins June 2 and candidates have have until Aug. 20 to file completed petitions to run for council.
