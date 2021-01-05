A rechargeable lithium battery sparked a small garage fire early Tuesday morning in a Bend home, resulting in $40,000 in fire and smoke damage.
Bend Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire, located in the Broken Top neighborhood, at 4:48 a.m. after the homeowners spotted the flames, according to a fire department press release.
Firefighters believe the fire was caused by an older lithium battery — such batteries need to be cared for and stored properly, the release stated. There were other, similar batteries in the garage that were expanding and reacting, according to the release. Once a lithium battery reaches that state, it can catch fire on its own, according to the fire department.
Even newer lithium batteries, although less dangerous, still need regular charging, and instructions for these batteries should be followed closely, the release stated.
