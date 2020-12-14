Bend residents are invited to give their input on the proposed temporary transitional shelter site at Juniper Ridge at virtual listening sessions Tuesday and Wednesday.
The listening sessions will provide an update on the proposed project, as well as give an opportunity for community members to provide feedback, according to a press release from the city. Juniper Ridge is 1,500 acres of land zoned light industrial that is owned by the city in northeast Bend.
The first listening session begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Another listening session will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Attendees who want to provide comment will need to register beforehand. People can also call in at 888-788-0099. For more information about how to register for the Zoom link for either Tuesday or Wednesday, go to the city's website.
