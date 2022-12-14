For the first time in nearly 10 months, the average price of gas has dipped below $4 a gallon in Oregon, except in Bend and Pendleton, according to AAA.
Drivers have responded by queuing up to fill their tanks. At Space Age Fuel on Grandview Drive in Bend, where a regular gallon of gas is selling for $3.57 a gallon, the line of cars is snaking out onto city streets, said Sabbi Johal, station owner.
“The customers are superhappy,” Johal said. “They say this is an awesome price now. I’m getting a line all the time now.”
Gas prices actually dipped in all 50 states this week, according to AAA. The cause is lower crude prices, lackluster demand and heavy supplies of gasoline, according to AAA.
The average price in Oregon was $3.98, an 18-cent decline from last week and the ninth largest weekly drop in the country, according to AAA. In Bend, however, the average price is $4.02 a gallon, compared to a week ago when it was $4.18, according to AAA. Pendleton was $4.01 a gallon this week, according to AAA.
Nationwide the average price per gallon was $3.24, compared to $3.38 a week ago, a far cry from the $5.01 a gallon set on June 14.
“Drivers in Oregon and across the county are getting an early holiday gift in the form of falling gas prices,” said Marie Dodds, AAA government and public affairs director. “AAA expects prices to continue to decline through the holidays, barring any unexpected glitches in supplies.
“That’s good news for the millions of Americans planning holiday road trips.”
AAA estimates that nearly 113 million Americans will take a holiday vacation this year, an increase of 3% from a year ago. Since many of Central Oregon’s visitors arrive by car, lower fuel prices could translate into more visitors seeking the snow and a winter holiday.
“They can’t hurt,” Courtney Braun, Wanderlust Tours co-owner said of lower gas prices. “I’m assuming a lot more people will travel with lower gas prices.”
Bookings for the tour company, which leads nighttime and daytime snowshoeing tours, are already on pace with last year’s holiday season, Braun said.
The year-end holiday season is from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. Since the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays are being observed on Mondays, both will be long weekends.
In the first few months of the Russian invasion into Ukraine, the world saw gas prices skyrocket. Russia is one of the world’s top producers of oil and was the leading cause of the market volatility, according to AAA. Crude oil reached a high of $122.11 a barrel in June, causing the spike in prices.
This month, crude prices plummeted to $72 a barrel, the lowest price since December 2021, according to AAA.
Nationwide, for the third week in a row, Hawaii is the state with the most expensive gas at $5.14 a gallon, according to AAA. Conversely, the cheapest price of gas is in Texas as $2.69 a gallon.
