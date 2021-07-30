Lightning ignited 19 wildfires Thursday across Central Oregon, including one dangerously close to Bend, according to fire officials.
Deschutes National Forest Service spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean said a small fire that ignited northwest of Bend near Skyliner’s Road had significant potential to cause damage to homes and infrastructure near Bend.
“Fortunately, an air tanker was passing over the area when the fire began, spotted smoke from the fire and started initial attack while the fire was still small,” Nelson-Dean said.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to 1.6 acres with the assistance of additional air tankers and helicopters.
The largest fire Thursday began west of Shaniko near Deep Creek around 6 p.m. and quickly grew to 2,000 acres. Federal resources assisted a rural fire protection association Friday in containing the fire.
The second largest fire ignited near Ashwood and grew to 840 acres. The fire was quickly contained by a rural fire protection association and federal resources.
All other fire starts were contained to 0.1 acres, with the exception of one quickly contained 2-acre fire.
Firefighters with federal, local and state agencies addressed small starts across Central Oregon on Friday, according to a press release
“Initial attack resources will continue to monitor areas across Central Oregon Friday as new starts from lightning are anticipated,” Nelson-Dean said. “In addition, more lightning is expected Friday, which will cause new starts. If people see fire starts, please call 911 and that information can be relayed to dispatchers.”
