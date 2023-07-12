When Brenda Jackson, administrator of Bend’s Lighthouse Navigation Center, first started planning the center’s one-year anniversary celebration, she had no budget.
But through community partnerships and the work of the staff and volunteers at Lighthouse, they were able to throw a vibrant barbecue Wednesday celebrating the year of trust the center has built with the homeless community in Bend, she said.
Homeless users of the services offered by Lighthouse listened to music as they were surrounded by familiar faces ranging from longtime volunteers, Lighthouse staff and city officials. Laughs and tears were exchanged when stories were told about how people found the center and what it’s done for them.
Lighthouse Navigation
Center is a shelter that also assists homeless community members to access housing, health services and public benefits.
Craig Hutchins, 51, started coming to the Lighthouse the first day it opened. He said it has been hard living on the streets and he wouldn’t be alive today without the Lighthouse.
“It helps you have a stable place, a roof over your head, food in your belly and clothes on your back,” Hutchins said. “They help you with all the basic necessities ... I love this place and appreciate them a lot.”
Evan Hendrix, director of Lighthouse Navigation Center, said emotions welled up when he spoke about homeless participants’ will to survive when asking for help despite the pain, trauma and setbacks they have faced.
“They’ve continued to show up here and trust us and themselves with their stories and with their future and that is the most sacred thing that we can talk about and celebrate here today,” Hendrix said.
He appreciates the people who have stuck by the center’s side despite not knowing what the impact might be. Inside the shelter’s common spaces, boards with statistics from the past year are displayed alongside spotlight stories that detail how Lighthouse services have helped people.
“It is a culture where we’re trying to celebrate people in success and in health,” Hendrix said.
Wes Meyers, a longtime volunteer at the center, appreciates the connectedness the center tries to foster through these stories and the care the center provides.
He witnessed the growth of the center since the first day it started. He said the amount and diversity of resources has grown over the year it has been operating.
There are more community partners and activities have expanded from arts and crafts in the center to field trips on the weekends that Meyers sometimes leads. According to Meyers, going on hikes and tours of the High Desert Museum are things the center can do to help the homeless community feel like they are a part of society instead of feeling like outcasts.
Meyers’ favorite part about volunteering is the relationships that he has been able to build, starting with a meditation led by Hendrix before each community meeting.
“That itself is a beautiful acknowledgement that it’s not us with them, it’s all of us together.”
Sheri Campbell, a potential volunteer with Lighthouse, came to the anniversary to see what the shelter was like. She recognized the homeless community’s need for care and service after moving from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Bend two years ago.
After hearing Hendrix’s speech and talking with volunteers like Meyers, she is confident about her decision to devote time out of her schedule for the Lighthouse.
“You can feel the passion of the staff members and some of the volunteers that I’ve met,” Campbell said. “You can just feel it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.