When Brenda Jackson, administrator of Bend’s Lighthouse Navigation Center, first started planning the center’s one-year anniversary celebration, she had no budget.

But through community partnerships and the work of the staff and volunteers at Lighthouse, they were able to throw a vibrant barbecue Wednesday celebrating the year of trust the center has built with the homeless community in Bend, she said.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: bharo@bendbulletin.com

541-617-7821

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.