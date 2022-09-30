library listings … and other reading and writing events

Submitted photo￼ Beverly Cleary, born in 1916 in McMinnville, sets many of her stories in Portland.

The Deschutes Public Library is throwing a party in honor of beloved children’s book author Beverly Cleary’s 100th birthday.

Fans of all ages will be shown an advance screening of Oregon Public Broadcasting’s full-length documentary “Discovering Beverly Cleary,” which features a rare interview with the centenarian, who has roots in Oregon.

