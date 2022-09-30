library listings … and other reading and writing events

The Deschutes Public Library is throwing a party in honor of beloved children’s book author Beverly Cleary’s 100th birthday.
Fans of all ages will be shown an advance screening of Oregon Public Broadcasting’s full-length documentary “Discovering Beverly Cleary,” which features a rare interview with the centenarian, who has roots in Oregon.
Cleary’s books chronicle the adventures and tribulations of Henry Huggins, sisters Beezus and Ramona, and Ralph S. Mouse, and other beloved characters.
Cleary was born in 1916 in McMinnville. Many of her books are set in nearby Portland, where she spent her youth after her family moved there when she was age 6.
As one of world’s most prolific children’s book authors, Cleary has sold 91 million copies.
In addition to the screening, viewers can enjoy birthday cake, games and activities.
