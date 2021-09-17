Jefferson County Library District was recently awarded large grants to enhance access to technology in rural areas and create programs specifically for the Warm Springs Reservation and Latino population in the region.
The district will use a federal American Rescue Plan Act grant — $145,794.92, to be exact — to boost a bookmobile program with internet service, assist a Warm Springs bicycle clinic for children to learn safety and maintenance, and provide a Latino cultural program with music and singing.
In addition, the district was awarded a $92,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation to support the district’s summer reading program.
Jane Ellen Innes, director of the district, which oversees a library in Madras, said the funding will support the district’s goal of providing more services to all areas of the county.
“This library has transformed itself in the last couple of years,” Ellen Innes said. “I had a vision and wanted to focus more on programs that get out to people. You don’t have to come to the library to be served by the library.”
Ellen Innes said her staff developed several ideas to better serve Warm Springs and Latino residents, and the grant funding will make those ideas possible.
Specifically, the district will create a Latino cultural program that includes performances at the Madras library by a Mariachi band, a guitarist for children, a singer and a bilingual ventriloquist and magician.
“I’m really excited about the Latino cultural programs,” Ellen Innes said. “We just continue to try to bring meaningful programs to a part of our community I think has been underserved.”
Library staff coordinated with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to decide what programs could use support from the federal grant funding. The grant will directly fund the Warm Springs bicycle clinic for children, and will bring an inflatable planetarium to Warm Springs. The library district will also provide books related to the bicycles and planetariums.
Ellen Innes said part of the funds will go toward the district’s I am a Story project, a year-long effort to collect written and oral stories from residents in Jefferson County. The goal is to publish a book and record oral histories by next summer.
“I’m hoping to get a wide variety of stories that are all focused on life in Jefferson County,” Ellen Innes said. “I would like to have a wide range of storytellers, culturally and in age.”
The funds will also create the bookmobile program, where a vehicle filled with books travels to every corner of Jefferson County. The bookmobile will also have mobile devices residents can use to get wireless internet access.
Overall, each new program will allow the library district to reach areas outside of Madras, Ellen Innes said.
“I just think we need to provide more services to our underserved areas and this will help us out a lot,” Ellen Innes said. “We will be able to engage more with our community.”
