Deschutes Public Library system’s $195 million bond measure was narrowly passing Tuesday night with nearly 53% of the vote, according to initial returns.
The bond — Deschutes Public Library’s first since 1998 — would fund construction of a massive new central library in north Bend near Target.
It would also replace the existing library in Redmond with a new building that’s more than twice as big and make modernization upgrades to smaller libraries in the county.
Todd Dunkelberg, director of Deschutes Public Library, was pleased with the initial results. He said if results hold, passing this bond would be a “really big step forward for this community.”
“(These upgrades) are going to be something the community will be very proud of for years to come,” said Dunkelberg. “I’m very humbled by all the support of Deschutes County.”
If the bond passes, both of these buildings could be finished within five years, Dunkelberg told The Bulletin in October.
