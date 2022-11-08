Democrat Emerson Levy was leading Republican Michael Sipe in the race for House District 53 by less than 500 votes, after early returns Tuesday night from the Oregon Secretary of State's office.
Levy had 50.7% of the vote to Sipe's 49.2%, according to the early returns.
The House seat, which includes the north side of Bend, the southwest of Redmond, Sisters and Tumalo, is held by state Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, who decided not to run.
The district was redrawn last year, and this election is the first since redistricting . Levy is an attorney specializing in renewable energy projects who ran against Zika in 2020. Sipe, a political newcomer, worked as a business consultant and advisor on mergers.
During the race, Levy trailed Sipe by hundreds of thousands of dollars in fundraising as Republican interests continued to pour money into the Bend area House race.
Levy sought to flip the longtime Republican-held seat. In 2020, she garnered 42.8% of the vote when she lost to to Zika. This election the seat was seen as a toss-up with a more Democratically swinging pool of constituents than Zika's old district.
Sipe’s campaign received more than $626,600 in total contributions, with a significant portion of the funds coming from the Bring Balance to Salem PAC, according to the Oregon Secretary of State's office.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
