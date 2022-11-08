Democrat Emerson Levy was leading Republican Michael Sipe in the race for House District 53 by less than 500 votes, after early returns Tuesday night from the Oregon Secretary of State's office.   

Levy had 50.7% of the vote to Sipe's 49.2%, according to the early returns.

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

