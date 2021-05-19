Bend’s Les Schwab Amphitheater reached an agreement with the largest concert promoter in the country and will soon be hosting the biggest names in music.
The deal with Live Nation Entertainment means the Old Mill District venue will offer more shows each summer and become a preferred location for major concert tours, said Marney Smith, general manager of the Les Schwab Amphitheater.
“We weren't the first consideration when somebody was routing a tour,” Smith said. “With the bandwidth that Live Nation brings, agents are considering us at the beginning. We are no longer a fill-in date.”
A multiphase renovation of the Les Schwab Amphitheater is also a part of the Live Nation partnership. The first phase, which will nearly double the size of the concert stage and offer accessibility improvements, will be completed in June before the first scheduled concert Aug. 12.
Future upgrades will include box seating, improved views of the stage and new food and beverage options. The entire renovation will cost about $4.5 million, which will be covered by the amphitheater.
For this concert season, the stage will be expanded from 31 to 62 feet tall and add 1,840 square feet. The additional space will attract more musicians who have turned down shows in the past, Smith said.
“Now if an artist decides they are not going to come here, it’s not because of our stage,” Smith said.
The renovations and new partnership have already attracted a record number of musical artists this summer. So far, 14 concerts have been announced, and the number could increase to at least 22.
Before this year, the busiest season was 2018 when the amphitheater hosted 17 concerts. Since the 8,000-person venue hosted its first concerts in 2002, it has averaged about 12 concerts per year.
Live Nation’s connection to musical artists will allow the amphitheater to host at least 20 concerts each year and expand the season from May until October, Smith said.
“It’s a longer season,” Smith said. “And it’s a pretty consistent roll out of shows.”
As of now, the amphitheater doesn’t expect to cancel any shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All venue staff will be vaccinated and will wear masks at the shows. Whether a show is allowed will be up to state regulations at the time, Smith said.
If a show is postponed or canceled, refunds will be available.
“We don’t know what the state’s guidelines are going to be for crowds,” Smith said.
This season’s concert lineup is just the beginning for music fans, Smith said.
Smith personally hopes to bring artists such as Eddie Vedder, the lead singer of Pearl Jam, and iconic county music star, Dolly Parton.
Those artist are well known to the general public and are just an example of what the amphitheater hopes to offer, Smith said.
“Our goal would be to hit the sweet spot for the majority of people out there,” Smith said.
