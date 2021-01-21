Leon E. Devereaux Jr., a World War II pilot and former Bend mayor, died Thursday. He was 97.
Devereaux was born on Aug. 26, 1923, in Bend, where he grew up. He graduated from Bend High School in 1941. He worked for Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co. Inc. for 38 years.
Friends and colleagues remembered Devereaux for his kindness and dedication to promoting the history of Bend through his involvement with the Deschutes Historical Society and later with local veterans groups.
Devereaux had his own fascinating history as a wartime pilot. On July 14, 1945, he was flying a Corsair F-4U in an air battle near Japan and he shot down a Japanese bomber. When he returned to his aircraft carrier, he crashed while landing.
After the war, Devereaux began working for Brooks-Scanlon as an accountant and was promoted to controller. He also entered public service as a city councilor. The council appointed him mayor for one year in 1968, when the city’s population was 13,000 people.
Bend resident Harriet Langmas, whose late husband, Sam, served as Bend mayor from 1982 to 1985, remembered Devereaux’s passion for local history.
Langmas described him as a champion for keeping history alive in the city. He was twice president of the Deschutes Pioneers Association and served on the board of directors of the Deschutes Historical Society.
“He always just had a spirit of livelihood for whatever he was doing,” Langmas said. “He was a great participant, and he will be sorely missed by all.”
Ruth Burleigh, 94, who was Bend’s first female mayor in 1981, remembers working with Devereaux on the historical society board.
Burleigh remembers Devereaux’s intelligence and humble nature in everything he did.
“I really thought a lot of him and enjoyed every bit of time I spent with him,” Burleigh said. “He’s been a solid part of our country around here.”
Chris Piper, who served on the Bend City Council from 2019 to 2020, said he met Devereaux at a veterans event shortly after being appointed to the council. Devereaux became a mentor to Piper and offered advice for serving on the council.
“He provided his words of wisdom and guidance on the council,” Piper said. “His insight was very helpful.”
Piper would see Devereaux at other veteran events and the two would joke with each other. Piper remembers Devereaux’s sense of humor and compassion for people.
Piper imagines the soldiers who served with Devereaux in World War II would have admired his attitude and leadership.
“He is just a very honorable, generous individual that never focused on himself,” Piper said. “He focused on others.”
