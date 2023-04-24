Home of the Oregon legislature
The Oregon Senate on Monday had much to do and didn't do much of it, while the House came and went in a little over an hour — the result of a GOP slow-down in the Senate that has created a logjam of legislation.

The Senate had 24 bills up for final votes Monday when the day's session began at 10:30 a.m. 

