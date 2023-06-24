Oregon State Capitol Building

The Oregon State Capitol building, home of the Oregon Legislature.

 123RF

Like 90 Cinderallas rushing to beat the clock that will turn the Capitol into the political equivalent of a pumpkin, the Oregon Legislature was furiously working the past week to avoid a do-or-die Sunday night deadline.

The Oregon Constitution mandates that the 60-member House and 30-member Senate adjourn no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. If the gavels of the Senate President and House Speaker don’t end it, the sweep of the second hand on the clock will.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.